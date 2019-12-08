2,862 Iraqi patients undergo medical treatment in Abadan and Khorramshahr

Arvand Free Trade Zone in the southwestern province of Khuzestan is one of the seven major free trade zones of Iran.

This zone has long been one of the border areas which is prosperous and rich in oil thanks to the existence of Karun and Arvand rivers and also good transportation facilities including road, rail, sea and air.

Lands of this zone have been allocated to industrial activities, and other sectors, such as trade, tourism and office, to ports, warehouses and transit of goods are the investment opportunities for the economic activists.

Hojatollah Janebi said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that health tourism software will provide the necessary information from regional hospitals, health services and surgeries to health tourists coming to Arvand Free Zone via the Shalemcheh Border.

"Iraqi tourists can get the information they need by installing the software on their mobile phones," he said, referring to the WiFi service provided at nine points at the entrance to Shalamcheh International Border for Iraqi nationals coming to Iran.

The short distance of southern Iraqi cities, especially Basra province to Arvand Free Zone have been helpful for people living in the cities to enjoy medical services and specialized treatments in light of medical facilities in the region.

More than a thousand Iraqi tourists come to the Arvand Free Zone from Shalamcheh Border, many of them use medical services in the hospitals of Abadan and Khorramshahr.

Abadan and Khorramshahr have three hospitals affiliated to Abadan Faculty of Medical Sciences and Hospital of Oil Ministry and Social Security Organization.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish