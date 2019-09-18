Shalamcheh-Basra Railway to be built with contribution of Mostazafan Foundation

Deputy Minister and Managing Director of Road Infrastructure Development and Transport Company of Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Zanjan province's highway projects on Wednesday that the length of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project is 32 kilometers and is being implemented with 60-percent investment by the Mostazafan Foundation and 40 percent by Iran Railway Company.

He said that connecting Iran's railway to Iraq is very effective for the economy of both countries.

In relevant remarks in July, the official had said that the project has gained momentum after the recent visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq.

A memorandum of understanding was approved by Iran after the meeting which paved the way for construction of the project, he said.

Khademi said that in order to initiate the executive works, the Iraqi government must introduce the Iraqi partner for the project.

The railway will be 32-km linking Shalamcheh to Basra.

He said that a sketch of a big bridge over the Arvand River (known as Shat al-Arab in Iraq) has been prepared, and will be implemented within three months.

After completion of the project, the railway would be connected to Khorramshahr.

