Commemoration ceremony for 36th demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini starts in Iran

Tehran, IRNA — The commemoration ceremony for the 36th anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has begun at his mausoleum near Tehran.

The event is attended by high-ranking military and government officials, the families of martyrs, and devoted followers of the late leader.

The Iranian nation, on this occasion, renews its allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s ideals.

The ceremony, held at his holy shrine, includes Quranic recitations, the playing of the national anthem, and religious eulogies.

Hassan Khomeini, the custodian of Imam Khomeini's mausoleum and his grandson, will made a speech during the ceremony.

Leader of Islamic Revolution will address Iranians

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is scheduled to address the gathering.

Earlier last night, President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke at a pre-event ceremony, emphasizing that Imam Khomeini led Iran toward dignity and pride.

He drew attention to the famous slogan of the late Imam Khomeini, “We Can,” as a symbol of confidence in the Iranian community, reiterating that Iran will persist in its struggle against oppression.

Imam Khomeini passed away from illness in 1989 at the age of 87.

