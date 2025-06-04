Leader: Islamic Revolution took the West by surprise

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Islamic Revolution surprised the Western world, noting that Iran’s political system has since developed with stability and strength.

The leader made the remark on Wednesday as he addressed a ceremony marking the 36th anniversary of the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

Few expected the Islamic Revolution and Imam Khomeini to successfully expel American and Zionist influence from Iran, given their long-standing dominance in the country, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

If a government had compromised with the West, he said, foreign powers might have regained influence and pursued their interests in Iran.

Imam Khomeini’s uncompromising stance, however, ensured the preservation of Iran’s sovereignty and ideological independence, the Leader said.

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran has confronted and thwarted over a thousand orchestrated plots.

He praised the nation’s resilience in resisting external attempts to undermine its governance and principles.

