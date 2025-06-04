Tehran and Tashkent agree to facilitate Uzbek investment in Shahid Rajaee Port

Iran and Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand maritime transit and logistics cooperation, paving the way for Uzbek private sector investment in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port.

The MoU was signed in Tehran by Bekzod Kholmatov, Director General of Strategic Policies at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, and Kazem Salehi, Director General of Transit, Logistics, and Agreements at Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). The signing took place in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh; Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Elkham Makhkamov; and Saeid Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Managing Director of PMO.

Uzbek Private Sector Eyes Logistics Hub in Iran

The agreement outlines plan to explore the development of a dedicated terminal and logistics center by Uzbek investors in the hinterland of Shahid Rajaee Port, Iran’s largest commercial and container port located in Hormozgan Province.

Both countries committed to facilitating the necessary regulatory permits and operational frameworks to support private sector participation from Uzbekistan in port development projects.

Field Visit to Shahid Rajaee Port

Following the signing, Minister Makhkamov led an Uzbek delegation on a site visit to Shahid Rajaee Port, accompanied by Saeed Rasouli and senior PMO officials. The tour included key infrastructure such as the Maritime Traffic Control Tower, Container Terminal 2, automated warehouses, and the port’s expansive 2,400-hectare logistics zone.

During the visit, Makhkamov noted visible progress and investment potential, emphasizing the port’s strategic role in regional trade.



Joint Meeting Charts Roadmap for Cooperation

A bilateral meeting was held between the Uzbek Transport Minister and PMO leadership to discuss a roadmap for transit cooperation and joint investments. The session also included representatives from private logistics and shipping firms from both countries.

Saeid Rasouli affirmed Iran’s readiness to turn the MoU into a binding agreement, highlighting Tehran’s broader policy to strengthen economic ties with regional neighbors.

He stressed that Iran is awaiting the nomination of Uzbek firms to initiate investment talks, noting the potential for establishing a joint venture to manage and operate the proposed facilities.

Commitment from Both Public and Private Sectors

Rasouli underscored the serious intent of both governments and private stakeholders to deepen commercial cooperation. “Port development projects are executed by the private sector, and governments are there to support,” he said.

He added that Uzbekistan’s direct engagement in Shahid Rajaee Port could significantly enhance bilateral trade volumes, noting that Iranian officials are ready to respond to all Uzbek proposals and examine the overall investment plan.

Uzbek Minister: Impressed by Port Potential

Minister Makhkamov described the field visit as “excellent,” stating that Uzbekistan witnessed the port’s growth and potential. He expressed hope for increased collaboration, saying the Uzbek private sector is keen to invest in Shahid Rajaee Port.

During the closing session, private companies from both countries presented their areas of expertise and discussed possible joint ventures and investment opportunities at Shahid Rajaee Port.

This article was first published by the Ministry of Road and Urban Development of Iran.