Araqchi: No enrichment, no deal

Tehran, Iran – Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has reiterated that Iran will only reach an agreement with the U.S. if Washington recognizes Tehran’s right to uranium enrichment.

Araqchi wrote in a post on X on Thursday, “There is a reason why only a few nations master the ability to fuel nuclear reactors.”

Araqchi also said, “Apart from significant financial resources and political vision, it requires a solid industrial base and a technological-academic complex that can produce necessary human resources and know-how.”

“Iran has paid dearly for these capabilities, and there is no scenario in which we will give up on the patriots who made our dream come true.”

In the end he once again reiterated, “No enrichment, no deal,” while also affirming, “No nuclear weapons, we have a deal.”

Earlier today, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underscored the strategic significance of nuclear technology, urging the U.S. to desist from meddling in Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts.

He stressed that the slogan “We Can” is central to Iran’s national independence, arguing that the U.S. approach to Iran’s nuclear program runs counter to this principle.

