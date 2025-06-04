Pezeshkian: Unity among Muslim nations is a religious and strategic duty

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran considers convergence and unity among Muslim nations a religious and strategic duty.

Pezeshkian made these remarks on a telephone conversation with the Emir of Kuwait, Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on Wednesday, extending Eid al-Adha greetings to the government and people of Kuwait.

Emphasizing the religious, cultural, and historical bonds among Muslim nations, Pezeshkian said that following the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Iran considers all Islamic countries and Muslims worldwide as its brothers, adding that strengthening ties and unity within the Islamic Ummah is both a religious and strategic obligation.

The president also condemned Israel’s ongoing crimes against Gaza, stressing that efforts should be made to halt oppression and ultimately achieve justice for the Palestinian people.

During the conversation, al-Sabah reciprocated the Eid greetings, wishing peace, health, and prosperity for Iran and all Muslim nations.

He reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to deepening ties with Iran, expressing hope that cooperation and coordination between the two nations would lead to a stable, constructive, and prosperous future.

