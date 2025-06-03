Pezeshkian: Iran will not ignore its nuclear rights

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear technology.

“We will not compromise on our nuclear rights by any means; let them dream about it,” President Pezeshkian said addressing a ceremony commemorating the demise anniversary of late Imam Khomeini in Tehran on Tuesday.

“The U.S. tells us that you have no right to enrich uranium, but no freedom-seeking person will accept bullying,” the President said.

“If we listen to Imam Khomeini's words and follow his path, no power can bring us to our knees,” President Pezeshkian added.

