Omani Sultan emphasizes expanding bilateral ties with Iran

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman conveyed his warm congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, stressing the importance of bolstering the strong bilateral relations between Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a phone call with President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, Sultan Haitham conveyed his greetings to the Iranian administration and people, wishing prosperity and blessings for both nations and the broader Muslim ummah.

The Omani Sultan expressed satisfaction with the recent engagements held with President Pezeshkian in Muscat, characterizing the bilateral alliance as singularly distinguished and dynamically burgeoning.

He stressed the need for continued dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

Sultan Haitham voiced hope for an upcoming high-level meeting in Tehran between officials from both countries to facilitate expanded diplomatic relations.

For his part, President Pezeshkian conveyed appreciation for the gracious hospitality accorded to him during his recent visit to Muscat, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to consolidating cooperative endeavors between the two countries.

Referring to the productive agreements reached during the visit, the President expressed optimism that, with the Sultan’s support, the agreements would be swiftly implemented, reinforcing mutual interests in politics, economy, science, and technology.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian extended an official invitation to Sultan Haitham for a state visit to Tehran.

