US' behavior unites Iranians: Parliament speaker

Speaking in a meeting with Head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Fayek Zidane, Larijani noted that Iraq has left behind the hard times and today it has good relations with Iran.

He described Iran-Iraqi relations as a historical and deep-rooted, and went on to say, “An example of the depth of relations between Iran and Iraq is the magnificent Arbaeen Rituals, which is rooted in the beliefs of the two countries that we have to thank you for warm hospitality of the Iraqis.”

Speaking about the permanent abolition of the visa between Iran and Iraq, the Speaker highlighted that the issue was an issue that was supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and said that this has been achieved in Iran's relations with other neighboring countries and eventually the abolition of Iran-Iraq visas is for the benefit of Iraq.

Referring to the visit of the president of Iran to Iraq, Larijani reiterated, “One of approvals of this trip was Arvand River dredging in accordance with the 1975 Algeria deal, in which Iraq has more interests than Iran, because Iraq has only this coast to reach the sea.

The head of the legislature said, "If there are legal barriers in this area, should be resolved between the two countries."

Head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Fayek Zidane, for his part, stated, "I am conveying greetings of the Iraqi government and people, especially the President, and I must say that Iraqis will never forget that how Iranian brothers help them in the fight against the ISIS terrorists."

The Iraqi official stated that “We are always looking for the development of relations with Iran. Historical relations between Iran and Iraq make us stand against the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq will never be the path that enemies want to pursue their goal. We stand by Iran.

Commenting on the Arvand Roud dredging, the head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council also argued that exploitation and dredging of Arvand Roud would definitely be in Iraq's interest, and “if I return to Iraq, I will follow up this issue with the relevant authorities. If there are obstacles and legal problems over this route, then it should be fixed.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish