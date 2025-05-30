Pezeshkian: Iran, Oman intend to foster development side by side

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran and Oman intend to foster development “side by side”, and that the Islamic Republic is committed to this principle.

The president made the comment in a post on X on Thursday, a day after he wrapped up his two-day visit to Oman, where he held talks with King Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and senior officials of the Arab country.

“During the trip to Oman, 18 memoranda of understanding and cooperation documents were signed, while I met with with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. The two sides intend to develop side by side, and we are committed to this principle. I appreciate the Sultan and people of Oman for their hospitality,” President Pezeshkian said in his post shared in both Arabic and Persian.

He visited Oman on an official invitation by King Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. The Arab country was the tenth destination of Pezeshkian’s foreign trips since he took office in late July 2024.

