Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's doctrine: President Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian says nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s doctrine, with the country never seeking such weapons based on a religious decree (fatwa) issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian made the comment in an interview with Oman TV, which was conducted during his official visit to Oman on May 27-28. The interview was published by the president’s official news website on Thursday night.

“If the United States wants to be assured that the Islamic Republic is not after nuclear weapons, it should know that there is such assurance that derives from our religious beliefs. Based on the fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has never been and will never be seeking to produce or attain nuclear weapons,” said President Pezeshkian.

He also said that Iran is ready to provide assurances to the world that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, but stressed that the country will never abandon its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

“We will never stop uranium enrichment to use for diagnostics and treatment, health, agriculture, and industry, because [enrichment] is our right based on international law,” said Pezeshkian, emphasizing that no one can deny Iran its right to enrichment, because science belongs to all people who have the right to use technology and scientific capabilities.

“Therefore, we will never yield to pressure to stop enrichment. This resilience is an honor for the Islamic Republic, and we will insist on it,” he added.

The president expressed appreciation for Oman’s role in mediating indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, saying that the Arab country is continuing its efforts so that the negotiations yield results on a win-win basis.

Pezeshkian also said that Ayatollah Khamenei has acknowledged Muscat’s constructive role, suggesting that Oman can help facilitate smoother and more effective negotiations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian dismissed allegations that Iran threatens regional security, saying that Israel is the real source of insecurity in West Asia.

“Israel and those who claim to support human rights assassinated our scientists. Those who bomb and murder women, children, the elderly, and [other] civilians in the region accuse Iran of terrorism,” Pezeshkian said, emphasizing that those, who are the real source of insecurity in the region, have no right to threaten Iran.

Iran seeks the dignity of its own and the Islamic world, and wants peace with all countries around the world, but will never give in to pressure and bullying, added the president.

He also called on Islamic countries to pursue cooperation in a spirit of peace, security and brotherhood to foster their economies, industries, science and culture. Pezeshkian urged Muslim leaders to engage in dialogue to prevent discord within the Islamic world as well.

Highlighting the region’s vast human resources, natural wealth, cultural heritage, and ancient civilization, he said Islamic nations have the potential to become influential players on the global stage.

4208**4194