Iranian, Chinese, and Russian representatives in Vienna-based organizations meet ahead of I.A.E.A. BoG meeting

London, IRNA – The representatives of Iran, China, and Russia in Vienna-based organizations have convened ahead of the upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Board of Governors to discuss coordination of their positions on key issues.

“Met today with my dear colleagues – Permanent Representatives of China and Iran – to compare notes on the eve of the forthcoming IAEA Board of Governors session. This trilateral format proves to be very useful. It helps coordinate closely our positions,” wrote Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in an X post on Thursday.

This meeting took place as a preparation for the next session of the Board of Governors of the I.A.E.A., scheduled to be held in mid-June at the Vienna International Center with the issue of Iran on the agenda. The session may discuss the verification and inspection of Iran’s nuclear activities under the framework of the safeguards agreement and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. The I.A.E.A. Director General Rafael Grossi’s report on Iran’s nuclear program is also expected to be reviewed in the meeting.

The previous meeting of the body was held in March, during which Grossi presented a report on Iran’s safeguards cooperation. At that session, the representatives of China and Russia voiced support for Iran’s technical interactions with the I.A.E.A. and opposed politicization of the process.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly announced that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and that all of its activities are conducted under the I.A.E.A.’s supervision and in line with its commitments to safeguards agreement.

Iran has also warned that the political misuse of the I.A.E.A. mechanisms by certain Western countries could hurt the cooperation and erode mutual trust.

