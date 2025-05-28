May 28, 2025, 3:31 PM
Iran says it will reject any proposal restricting its uranium enrichment

Iran says it will reject any proposal restricting its uranium enrichment
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

Baqaei said the issue of lifting sanctions will show to what extent the U.S. is serious in the talks

Tehran, IRNA — Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says Iran will not accept any proposal that would restrict its uranium enrichment program, which he said is a fundamental part of its nuclear industry.

His remarks come amid ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman. Consultations are currently underway to determine the time and location for the next round of discussions, which Oman will announce.

Baqaei said the talks remain strictly focused on nuclear issues and sanctions relief, dismissing claims that other topics are being considered.

He said Iran’s priority is the removal of unjust sanctions, calling them illegal and a violation of human rights and international law.

The issue of lifting sanctions will show to what extent the United States is serious in the talks, he said.

He denied rumors that Iran would show flexibility on uranium enrichment, saying that any proposal undermining this right would be unacceptable.

Baqaei also dismissed speculation about the scope of a potential agreement, calling such reports unverified and politically motivated.

Iran and the United States have held five rounds of talks — three in Muscat and two in Rome—mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

