Iran is committed to preserve nuclear fuel cycle and enrichment: Top security official

Moscow, IRNA – Iran remains committed to maintaining its nuclear fuel cycle and enrichment capabilities while welcoming diplomatic dialogue, says the country’s top security official.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), made the remarks at the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow. His address centered on building an equal and sustainable global security architecture.

Ahmadian criticized unilateralism in international politics, saying it has led to widespread disasters, particularly in West Asia.

He cited the wars and crises in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq as examples of Western-imposed injustice and exploitation and condemned the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza.

“The foundation of the West’s unilateralist policy is built on the oppression and exploitation of nations, and the whole world is witnessing an unprecedented crime in Gaza, where, in addition to inhumane killings, women and children are facing a slow death from starvation,” he warned.

Ahmadian further warned that hegemonic powers are using sanctions and advanced technologies to deprive nations of their legitimate rights, including Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy.

4354**9417