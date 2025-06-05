Iranian and Turkmen presidents call for solidarity among Islamic Ummah

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Turkmen counterpart, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, have stressed the need to expand bilateral relations and foster solidarity among Muslim nations to promote peace and stand against the atrocities of the Zionist regime.

Both presidents made these remarks during a phone conversation on Thursday, where they congratulated each other on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the significance of this Eid as a symbol of unity, brotherhood, and spiritual bonds among Muslim nations, expressing hope that the auspicious occasion will strengthen solidarity among Islamic countries.

Pezeshkian also praised the Turkmen national leader’s initiative in holding a peace seminar, describing it as a clear approach to promoting peace and unity.

President Pezeshkian further expressed hope that solidarity among Islamic countries would enhance peace and tranquility while paving the way for forcing the Zionist regime to halt its brutal crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza.

He also expressed satisfaction with the growing relationship between Iran and Turkmenistan, hoping that interactions between Tehran and Ashgabat will continue to expand and deepen day by day.

President Berdimuhamedow referred to the historical and amicable relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, stating that the two nations have always lived in peace, friendship, and good neighborliness.

He emphasized that the ties between the two sides are developing in political, economic, and cultural areas, expressing readiness to expand the relationship at various levels.

