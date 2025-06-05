Iranian and Kazakh presidents stress expansion of bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan have emphasized strengthening relations between Tehran and Astana.

During a phone conversation on Thursday, the two presidents exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (June 5) and emphasized the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Pezeshkian described the Hajj and Eid al-Adha as symbols of unity, sympathy, and solidarity within the Islamic community and said that Iran considers all Islamic nations, especially Kazakhstan, as brothers. He also expressed hope that this blessed occasion would further strengthen bonds of brotherhood between their peoples.

He also wished for health, prosperity, peace, and security for all Muslims, particularly the people of Iran and Kazakhstan.

In response, President Tokayev emphasized Iran’s importance as a brotherly nation for Kazakhstan and noted plans for a high-ranking Kazakh delegation to visit Tehran in the near future, viewing the upcoming visit as a clear indication of his country’s commitment to strengthen and expand friendly relations with Iran.

Additionally, Tokayev invited Pezeshkian for an official visit to Kazakhstan.

