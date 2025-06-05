Pezeshkian: Iran is determined to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran is ready to expand friendly and brotherly relations with all Islamic nations, especially Saudi Arabia.

During a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, President Pezeshkian affirmed Iran’s determination to strengthen relations, deepen cooperation in all fields to achieve common interests within the Islamic community, and ensure peace, security, and welfare for Muslim nations.

He also extended Eid al-Adha (June 5) greetings and emphasized the importance of developing fraternal relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

President Pezeshkian described the sacred rituals of Hajj as a manifestation of Muslim unity and the gathering of the Islamic community around the principles of Islam, the Holy Quran, and Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H.).

He also expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality toward Hajj pilgrims and conveyed his warm regards to King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi Arabia is ready to strengthen relations with Iran

In response, the Saudi crown prince reciprocated the Eid congratulations and expressed hope that this great Islamic celebration would bring blessings, prosperity, and progress to the entire Muslim world, particularly Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Bin Salman described the steps taken to enhance relations between Tehran and Riyadh as significant and valuable, noting that not only Iran and Saudi Arabia but the whole Muslim word would benefit from this progress.

He also voiced Saudi Arabia’s readiness to enhance interactions and expand bilateral cooperation with Iran.

