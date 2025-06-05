Iran and Malaysia stress support for Gaza in international communities

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian and the prime minister of Malaysia have reaffirmed their support for the oppressed people of Palestine, emphasizing the need to work together to achieve peace, stability, and progress in the Islamic world.

During a phone conversation on Thursday, President Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim exchanged greetings for Eid al-Adha and reiterated their commitment to strengthening Muslim solidarity and expanding bilateral interactions.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the spiritual significance of Islamic celebrations, noting that such occasions offer valuable opportunities to reinforce bonds of brotherhood among Muslim nations, which share a common divine book, prophet, and qibla.

Pezeshkian also stressed the collective responsibility of Muslims toward the oppressed in the Islamic world, urging Muslim nations and governments to raise their voices in international organizations to reflect the suffering of the people of Gaza, who are facing some of history’s most brutal crimes.

In response, Prime Minister Ibrahim praised Iran’s firm stance in defending Palestine and condemned Israeli crimes. He said Malaysia would spare no effort in working to stop the crimes committed by the Israeli regime and to restore peace and security to the oppressed people of Gaza.

