Araqchi reacts to Britain’s stance on zero enrichment in Iran

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has strongly reacted to a recent position by Britain claiming that Iran should adopt zero enrichment policy.

The Foreign Minister wrote on his X account that “Iran has maintained multilateral engagement with the UK and other European JCPOA participants in good faith, even as the U.S. continues to show no interest in getting them involved” in the ongoing negotiation process.

“If the UK position is 'zero enrichment' in Iran—in violation of the NPT and UK commitments as a remaining JCPOA participant —there is nothing left for us to discuss on the nuclear issue,” Araqchi added.

