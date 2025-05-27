May 28, 2025, 12:51 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85845760
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Araqchi reacts to Britain’s stance on zero enrichment in Iran

May 28, 2025, 12:51 AM
News ID: 85845760
Araqchi reacts to Britain’s stance on zero enrichment in Iran
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi strongly reacted to a recent position by Britain claiming that Iran should adopt zero enrichment policy.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has strongly reacted to a recent position by Britain claiming that Iran should adopt zero enrichment policy.

The Foreign Minister wrote on his X account that “Iran has maintained multilateral engagement with the UK and other European JCPOA participants in good faith, even as the U.S. continues to show no interest in getting them involved” in the ongoing negotiation process.

“If the UK position is 'zero enrichment' in Iran—in violation of the NPT and UK commitments as a remaining JCPOA participant —there is nothing left for us to discuss on the nuclear issue,” Araqchi added.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .