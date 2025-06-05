Palestinian groups slam U.S. veto of U.N. Gaza ceasefire resolution

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned the United States in the strongest terms for blocking a U.N. Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement on Thursday, the movement said Washington's “blind bias toward the fascist occupation regime endorses its crimes against humanity,” adding that such an arrogant stance reflects the U.S.’s disregard for international law and outright rejection of any global effort to stop Israeli bloodshed.

“The U.S. position serves as a green light for war criminal Netanyahu - wanted by the ICC - to continue his brutal genocide against innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly in Gaza, confirming the American full complicity in these ongoing atrocities,” the statement added.

According to Hamas, the U.S. envoy’s remarks during the U.N. vote session “were nothing but a continuation of Washington’s deceptive narrative and distortion of facts, while denying Palestinian people’s legitimate rights to resist occupation and self-determination.”

It urged the international community to pile up pressure on Israel to end its genocide, and hold the regime’s leaders accountable for their crimes in Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad movement also issued a statement condemning the U.S. veto of the resolution.

It said the move “clearly affirms, beyond any doubt, that this administration sponsors the crimes committed by the government of the war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.”

“It is a true partner in the barbaric genocide and war crimes perpetrated by the occupation army in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

4399**4353