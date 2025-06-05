Iranian and Tunisian presidents call for unified voice in condemning Israeli crimes

Tehran, IRNA - President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, in a telephone conversation stressed the need to enhance unity among the Islamic Ummah and support the Palestinian cause.

Regarding the suffering of the people of Gaza, President Pezeshkian expressed hope that, through unity and solidarity among Muslim nations, they would be able to condemn the Israeli regime’s crimes, war, and bloodshed in Gaza, and restore security and dignity to the oppressed nation.

President Pezeshkian congratulated Tunisia’s government and people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

The President described the Hajj pilgrimage as a symbol of sacrificing carnal desires and overcoming satanic temptations, expressing hope that this occasion can foster intimacy among Muslim nations, bringing prosperity and tranquility to the Islamic Ummah.

Saied, for his part, extended his congratulations to the Iranian government and people on Eid al-Adha, describing the occasion as a symbol of unity among Muslims.

The Tunisian president highlighted the plight of the defenseless people of Palestine, stating that holy al-Quds is the first Qibla of Muslims and will remain the eternal capital of Palestine.

2050