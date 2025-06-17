I.R.G.C. says it has targeted Israeli bases in impact-oriented ops

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) says it has targeted Israeli military bases in impact-oriented operations.

The I.R.G.C. said in a press release late on Tuesday that the attacks in the 10th wave of punitive Iranian strikes on Israel had targeted aerial bases that had been used to launch attacks on Iran.

It said those operations would continue non-stop and in multi-layered and gradual formats.

Meanwhile, footage appeared from the Israeli-occupied territories early on Wednesday, showing Iranian missiles making impact on ground targets. For a second night in a row, at least one Israeli “Iron Dome” missile was also seen failing mid-sky and falling on Tel Aviv, causing a massive fire.

The Israeli regime attacked Iranian territory, including residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones as Iran promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel. Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis spend entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

Waves of Iranian strikes have been hitting targets inside Israel since then. Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles hitting their targets in precision strikes and wreaking mayhem.

4482