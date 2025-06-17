President: Region may never see peace if Israeli aggression on Iran continues

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says that the Israeli regime is ignoring all the internationally accepted regulations, warning that the region may never see sustainable peace and security if the Israeli crimes continue.

Speaking during a phone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian said that from the very beginning, he sought unity and solidarity both domestically and in collaboration with foreign countries.

He however noted that with the assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Israeli regime tried to hamper Iran’s peace efforts.

He also referred to the ongoing Israeli aggression against Iran which he said began while Tehran was in the midst of talks with the U.S. to ensure the world that its nuclear program was purely peaceful. He condemned the attacks as an effort to impede these diplomatic efforts.

The Emirati side, for his part, expressed his country’s solidarity with the Iranian government and nation.

He said that the U.A.E. has begun extensive negotiations to help regional de-escalation and the restore stability and security in the region.

