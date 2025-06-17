G7 openly ignored Israeli aggression against Iran: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Esmaeil Baqaei wrote in a post on his X account that the G7 statement blatantly ignores the Israeli regime's blatant aggression against Iran and its illegal attacks on peaceful nuclear infrastructure and also targeting residential areas and killing civilians.

The G7 member states, especially the three permanent members of the UN Security Council, must undertake their legal and moral responsibility for a blatant act of aggression against a U.N. member state, he noted.

