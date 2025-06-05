Iran and Egypt vow to expand bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in a telephone conversation have called for the expansion of bilateral relations and discussed regional developments.

In their telephone conversation, the presidents of Iran and Egypt emphasized the need to strengthen the unity of the Islamic nations, utilize the great potential of the Hajj in line with the common interests of Muslim nations, and deepen bilateral relations between Tehran and Cairo.

President Pezeshkian extended congratulations to his Egyptian counterpart on Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

Pezeshkian stated that Muslims must exchange experiences, leverage shared capacities, and pursue development-oriented synergy to become examples of brotherhood and constructive interactions on the international stage.

The President stated that the Islamic Republic is ready to expand its relationship with Egypt at all levels, expressing hope that the two presidents will meet in Tehran as soon as possible.

Referring to the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the oppressed people of Gaza, he underscored the necessity for cohesion among Muslim nations to stand against these atrocities.

El-Sisi, for his part, congratulated the Iranian government and people on Eid al-Adha, emphasizing his country’s determination to strengthen brotherly relations with all Islamic countries, including Iran.

He also affirmed President Pezeshkian’s stance on unity within the Islamic Ummah, hoping that Muslim countries can take further steps toward enhancing peace and combating evil acts.

