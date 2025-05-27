Iran will neither compromise on its enrichment right nor give in to bullies: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its right to uranium enrichment, stating that Tehran will not relinquish this right under any circumstances.

Baqaei responded to the recent U.S. demand for a complete halt to the enrichment process during an interview with CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen in Tehran on Monday.

In response to a question regarding the progress in indirect Iran-U.S. talks, he said if the intention was to make sure that Tehran’s nuclear program would not be weaponized, that’s simple.

If the U.S.’s intention is to deprive Iranians of their right to peaceful nuclear energy, it would be highly problematic and could seriously jeopardize the entire negotiation process, he cautioned.

He said that there are many ways to achieve a compromise since Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful and Tehran is committed to keeping it that way.

The fact that talks have continued so far means there is a certain level of understanding, Baqaei emphasized when he was asked about the Trump administration and its negotiator’s stance on Iran’s red lines.

Referring to threats and pressure, the spokesperson underlined that the Iranians will not yield to any kind of bullying and will respond decisively to defend their national security.

Iran and the United States have held five rounds of talks —three in Muscat and two in Rome— mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

After the talks inched forward with the fifth round in Rome on Friday, President Donald Trump voiced optimism that progress was being made in “very good” talks with the Iranian delegation.

4399**9417