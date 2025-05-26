Iran never seeks to waste time in negotiations: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that Iran has demonstrated over the past few weeks that it is not interested in wasting time in the Omani-mediated negotiations with the United States.

According to Baqaei, Tehran approached the process seriously, purposefully, and with the intention of achieving a fair and fact-based understanding.

He also said that media reports regarding Iran-U.S. talks or negotiations between Tehran and European states should be treated with cautiously, as certain media outlets affiliated with the Israeli regime attempt to spread false information to distort the talks process.

Regarding the resumption of Iran-Europe talks, he said that the Islamic Republic is ready, adding that the time and venue for the potential negotiations must be determined.

Iran-I.A.E.A. cooperation

Asked about cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), Baqaei said that the Islamic Republic has always pursued constructive collaboration with the U.N. nuclear watchdog and that Tehran, as a member of the organization, abides by its commitments. He also said that I.A.E.A. Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Iran this week, urging him to carry out his mission without being influenced by parties that do not hesitate to use international organizations as tools for their own agenda.

Nuclear talks

On the timing of the next round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program, he said that Oman, as a facilitator of the process, proposes suggestions to both sides. Baqaei said that Iran is consulting with Oman on the next round of talks. Additionally, he stressed that uranium enrichment is the integral part of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and must be maintained. The Islamic Republic, he said, will not make the slightest concession in this respect, and Oman’s proposals will take Iran’s red lines into account.

Iran’s indisputable right

The spokesperson said that if the U.S. aims to ensure that Iran’s nuclear program does not shift toward military purposes, this can easily be achieved,. He reiterated that the Islamic republic has never sought to use nuclear energy for military ends. However, he warned that if efforts are made to deny Tehran its inalienable rights, the Iranian nation will continue to pursue nuclear program for producing electricity and other peaceful applications.

Israeli crimes

He further said that the Israeli regime uses civilian Palestinians as human shields, which is explicitly against humanitarian laws and constitutes a war crime. Baqaei urged international judicial organizations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (O.I.C.) and human rights bodies to document such atrocities and bring the perpetrators to justice. The ongoing genocide in occupied Palestine is the most severe issue of the West Asia region, he said, urging all freedom-seeking nations not to remain silent in this regard.

(This item is being updated.)

4208**9417