Iran warns against politicized measure by I.A.E.A. board of governors

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Ghribabadi warned against taking any politically-motivated measure by some members of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.).

“Any politically-motivated action by some governments in the Board of Governors regarding two unproven alleged issues related to more than two decades ago could, despite Iran's principled policy, pose serious problems for the full continuation of the path of cooperation between Iran and the I.A.E.A. regarding Iran’s current activities,” Gharibabadi wrote in a post on his X account.

“Today in separate meetings, first with the ambassadors of the 17 member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, then with the ambassadors of Russia and China, and subsequently with the ambassadors of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, I explained the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the report of the Agency's Director General and the upcoming meeting of the Agency's Board of Governors, and answered the questions raised by them,” he added.

Gharibabadi added, "In these meetings, I emphasized that Iran as a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, implements the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, and has extensive cooperation with the Agency in implementing its obligations under this agreement."

Iran has not changed its access to the I.A.E.A. or its implementation of safeguards obligations following the assassination of nuclear scientists, sabotage of nuclear facilities and threats to attack them, and the suspension of the implementation of the obligations of the other parties under the J.C.P.O.A., but this situation cannot continue.

He expressed hope that the members of the Board of Governors would adopt a constructive approach and oppose any political action that could disrupt the maintenance and expansion of cooperation between Iran and the Agency.

2050