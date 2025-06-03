34,000 undocumented Pakistani nationals deported from Iran over past year

Islamabad, IRNA – The Director General of Pakistan’s Passport and Immigration Department has announced that 34,000 undocumented Pakistani nationals have been repatriated from Iran over the past year.

The statement was made during a meeting of the Committee on Pakistani Expatriates Affairs and Human Resources Development, held in Islamabad on Monday. The session, chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzadeh, included senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, Passport and Immigration Authority, and the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Mustafa Kamal Qazi revealed that 34,000 Pakistanis were deported from Iran over the past year for illegal travel and residence, while 50,000 Pakistanis were deported from Iraq.

Many Pakistani nationals attempt to enter Iran illegally as a transit route to reach European and Persian Gulf countries for work and migration opportunities.

