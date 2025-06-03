President approves Iran’s membership in Asia-Pacific Qualification Cooperation Union

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has formally approved Iran’s membership in the Asia-Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC), instructing the Foreign Ministry and the National Standards Organization to implement the law.

On Tuesday, President Pezeshkian enacted the “Law on Iran’s Membership in APAC” based on Article 123 of the Iranian Constitution. The law was ratified by the Parliament on April 16 and was later approved by the Guardian Council on May 14.

The membership is expected to enhance Iran’s participation in international standardization and accreditation efforts and strengthen the country’s role in global trade.

