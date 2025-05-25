Iran says time and venue for next round of talks with U.S. not set yet

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed reports on the date and location of the next round of talks with the United States as media speculation, saying that the schedule for the sixth round has yet to be determined.

Speaking to IRNA in Tehran on Sunday, Baqaei said that a message on the X platform, attributed to the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regarding the next round of indirect negotiations with the U.S. is fabricated.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that the time and venue have not yet been finalized.

Foreign Minister Araqchi has led five rounds of negotiations—three in Muscat and two in Rome—with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

After talks concluded in Rome on Friday, Araqchi said it was “one of the most professional” rounds of negotiations between the two sides since the diplomatic process began in April.

The top diplomat said the American side had “now a better, clearer and more precise understanding of our positions.”

