Araqchi discusses bilateral relations with senior Lebanese officials in Beirut

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has met with senior Lebanese officials in Beirut to discuss key bilateral issues and regional developments.

On the final stop of his regional tour, which included a visit to Cairo on Monday, Araqchi arrived in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday morning.

During a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the top diplomat reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to enhancing relations with Lebanon, particularly in the economic and trade sectors.

He emphasized the need to activate the Iran-Lebanon Joint Cooperation Commission to further expand bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Salam welcomed Araqchi’s visit, saying Beirut was ready to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic.

The two officials also reviewed the latest regional developments, reinforcing their countries’ shared commitment to cooperation and stability.

In a separate meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the foreign minister said that Iran is resolved to open a “new chapter of friendly ties” with Lebanon in different political and economic spheres.

Berri, for his part, criticized Israel’s violation of a late November ceasefire agreement with his country, which he said happens despite Lebanon’s full compliance with the agreement.

Liberating the occupied territories of Lebanon and the reconstruction of the war-stricken areas are two main priorities of Beirut, Berri said.

Araqchi had earlier today met with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, and President Joseph Aoun.

