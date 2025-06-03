U.S. proposal contains ‘many ambiguities’: Foreign Minister Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says a recent U.S. proposal for a nuclear agreement contains “many ambiguities,” yet Tehran will respond to it in line with national interests in the coming days.

Araqchi made the remarks on Tuesday in Beirut, Lebanon, during the signing ceremony of the Arabic edition of his book, “The Power of Negotiation.”

“We received a letter from the United States, but it contains many ambiguities and raises several questions. Many of the issues are unclear,” Araqchi said.

“We will provide an appropriate response in the coming days, guided by our principled stance and the interests of the Iranian people,” he added.

His comments came three days after Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi delivered the U.S. proposal to the Iranian government during a brief visit to Tehran.

Araqchi reiterated Iran’s right to enrich uranium on its soil as part of its peaceful nuclear energy program, calling it “a red line.”

“Today, uranium enrichment is a matter of national pride and a source of honor for the Iranian people. It represents a scientific achievement attained through the hard work and expertise of Iranian scientists,” the foreign minister said.

He further stressed that Iran will not abandon uranium enrichment, as the country has endured over 20 years of heavy U.S. sanctions to protect this national interest.

The issue of enrichment has been a key point of contention in the ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which began in mid-April. The two sides have so far held five rounds of talks, mediated by Oman.

Iran maintains that any agreement must guarantee the removal of sanctions while upholding its right to enrich uranium.

U.S. President Donald Trump said again on Monday that Iran would not be allowed to enrich uranium under any deal on its nuclear program. Tehran insists that there would be no deal if “zero enrichment” remains on the table.

4194**4353