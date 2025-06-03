Spain halts Israeli missile contract, moves to cut military ties

Spain’s Defense Ministry has suspended an Israeli missile manufacturing license, effectively cancelling a €285 million ($310 million) contract for 168 Spike LR2 anti-tank systems intended for the Spanish Army and Marine Corps, government sources told local news agency EFE on Tuesday.

The move is part of a broader plan by Madrid to “reduce to zero” its technological reliance on Israel amid ongoing concerns over Israel’s military atrocities in Gaza.

The Defense Ministry confirmed that the contract, initially awarded in October 2023 to Pap Tecnos – the Spanish subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems—has been revoked. The agreement had included the delivery of 168 launch units, 1,680 Spike LR2 missiles, and full logistical support.

An alternative procurement plan is now under review, with Spain considering the U.S.-made FGM-148F Javelin system, jointly developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Although the ministry had previously defended the agreement based on the “obsolescence” of Spain’s existing missile systems and Rafael’s status as the sole qualified provider, it has since shifted position.

The Spike LR2 is believed to have been used by Israel in its military offensive in Gaza.

The suspension comes just six weeks after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ordered the Interior Ministry to unilaterally cancel a separate deal involving more than €15 million worth of Israeli-made bullets.

Last week, Secretary of State for Defense Amparo Valcarce said Spain was formulating “disconnection plans” aimed at ensuring no future dependence on Israeli technology.

While emphasizing that no active arms sales with Israel were in place, Valcarce noted that several existing programs still involved Israeli firms and that Madrid was working on “exit strategies.”

