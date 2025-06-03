Final victory will belong to Lebanese people and Resistance Front: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stressed that the final victory will belong to the Lebanese people and the resistance front, and that the defeat of the Israeli regime is certain and inevitable.

Continuing the work program of his one-day visit to Beirut, the Foreign Minister paid tribute to the grave of the martyred Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

He pointed out that the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will not only not disrupt the path of resistance, but will also further strengthen its power and determination.

Araqchi said that Imam Khomeini (RA), the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the founder of the Islamic Republic, taught us that blood triumphs over the sword.

“Accordingly, I believe that the final victory will belong to the Lebanese people and the resistance front, and the defeat of the Zionist regime is certain and inevitable,” he said.

