Deputy foreign minister meets with Chinese and Russian ambassadors

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has held separate meetings with the ambassadors of China and Russia to discuss interactions within the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the latest developments in the Iran-U.S. negotiations.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Gharibabadi said that he met with Cong Peiwu, the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and Alexey Dedov, the ambassador of Russia to Tehran.

He added, “Given the upcoming BRICS summit as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the coming months, in separate meetings with the ambassadors of Russia and China, we reviewed the development and strengthening of cooperation within the framework of these two important groups of countries.”

Gharibabadi said that they also discussed the latest developments concerning the most recent round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Rome.

