Iranian firms are ready to assist with Lebanon’s reconstruction: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iranian companies are prepared to take part in Lebanon’s reconstruction operations, adding that Tehran and Beirut remain committed to strengthening political and economic ties.

During a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday, Araqchi reiterated Iran’s strong backing for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, highlighting Iran’s commitment to fostering relations built on mutual respect, common interests, non-interference in domestic affairs, and regional stability.

The top Iranian diplomat condemned the Israeli occupation of parts of Lebanon’s territory, expressing Iran’s support for all efforts by Lebanon’s government and people to end the occupation through diplomatic or other means.

Referring to the readiness of Iranian companies to engage in Lebanon’s reconstruction, Araqchi said, “Iranian companies are ready to engage in this reconstruction effort, and if the Lebanese administration wishes, it will be conducted through its government.”

He also said Iran supports dialogue, national unity, and consensus-building in Lebanon, emphasizing that Tehran respects any decisions reached collectively by Lebanon’s diverse political and religious groups.

Araqchi emphasized that these discussions are a purely internal matter for Lebanon and that no external powers should interfere in the process.

Following his arrival in Beirut on Tuesday morning, Araqchi met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss regional and bilateral developments. He also met with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji.

