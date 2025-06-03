Iran refuses to negotiate under pressure, says President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated that Iran is open to negotiations regarding its nuclear program but refuses to engage in talks under pressure or bullying.

“We have welcomed negotiations and continue to do so, but the foundation of any discussion must be mutual respect, without one side imposing its will on the other,” President Pezeshkian said on Tuesday while receiving the credentials of New Zealand’s new ambassador to Tehran, Bethany Madden.

His remarks were in response to the envoy expressing hope that ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the United States would yield positive results.

Pezeshkian criticized a double-standard approach by major powers regarding Iran and Israel, accusing them of obstructing the progress of other nations through intimidation.

“It is completely unacceptable for a regime to commit crimes in the region with the support of powerful countries, while efforts are made to portray others as threats to regional peace and security—creating an excuse to impose their demands,” the president said.

He underscored Iran’s long-standing position that it does not seek to develop a nuclear weapon, adding that the Islamic Republic remains fully prepared to cooperate in proving the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

President Masoud Pezeshkian (right) receives credentials of Vietnam’s new ambassador to Tehran, Nguyen Luong Ngoc, June 3, 2025.

The world needs constructive relations

On Tuesday, President Pezeshkian also received the credentials of Vietnam’s new ambassador to Tehran, Nguyen Luong Ngoc.

Pezeshkian emphasized the growing need for international relations based on mutual respect for rights and interests, saying that ambassadors play a key role in promoting friendly ties between nations. He wished the new ambassador success and said Iran is ready to exchange experiences and achievements with Vietnam in various sectors.

Expansion of foreign cooperation strengthens Iran

In another meeting on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian welcomed Iran’s newly appointed ambassadors to China, Azerbaijan, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Cuba, and Uruguay.

He highlighted that expanding cooperation with other countries strengthens Iran against external pressures and praised Iranian diplomats for their efforts in developing international partnerships.

Pezeshkian expressed optimism about Iran’s growing relations with the six nations. “Iran and China have numerous opportunities to enhance cooperation, while Tehran’s relations with Azerbaijan have significantly improved following my recent visit to the country.”

He added that Iran is actively working to strengthen ties with African and Latin American nations.

