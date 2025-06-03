Administration spokesperson: We do not regard protests as a threat

Tehran, IRNA – Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says Tehran does not view protests as a threat but rather as part of the people’s rights, amid demonstrations by heavy truck drivers over work-related grievances.

Speaking at her weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Mohajerani said, “The administration knows that listening is the first step toward solving any issue. We do not see protests as a threat, and we believe that making demands is a part of citizens’ rights.”

She said the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has taken positive steps to address the truckers’ demands, including holding multiple meetings with their representatives.

Mohajerani stressed that while fuel smuggling must be controlled, citizens’ rights must also be protected.

“The voices of all, including truck drivers, retirees, wheat farmers, doctors, nurses, and other groups, are being heard,” she said. “The dear people of Iran should know that we hear their concerns and understand them.”

‘Iran always ready for honest talks’

On the topic of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, Mohajerani reiterated Tehran’s readiness to talk, but only under clear and honest terms.

“As we’ve said many times, we are people of negotiation; honest and transparent negotiation, not a process where one says one thing today and something else tomorrow, or make hidden statements behind closed doors that differ from what is declared in the media,” she said, referring to the tactics employed by the U.S. side.

She emphasized that all of Iran’s options remain open and the administration has clear plans regarding its nuclear and sanctions policies. “There is no hesitation in implementing those plans,” she said.

Referring to conflicting statements from U.S. officials and media on Iran’s uranium enrichment, Mohajerani said, “One of our main problems is exactly these contradictions. Our country, especially our diplomats, have repeatedly encountered such behavior in negotiations.”

“This makes the process more difficult, but given our diplomats’ high level of skill and extensive experience, we are confident the path of negotiations will continue in a way that protects our national interests and serves the well-being of our people,” she added.

