No talks with Europeans if they insist on ‘zero enrichment,’says Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has reaffirmed Iran’s firm stance on its uranium enrichment program, saying that if Europeans insist on a “zero enrichment” position, further negotiations on the nuclear issue will be impossible.

“They need to clarify their own responsibilities. We are not joking with anyone when it comes to enrichment,” Araqchi said on Wednesday.

Elaborating on his latest message posted on X, Araqchi explained that his remarks were a direct response to a British official’s statement regarding “zero enrichment” by Iran.

He pointed out that Iran has maintained talks with European nations, but if their position on zero enrichment remains unchanged, negotiations will cease.

The remarks came after British Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson said during a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C. that “Britain strongly supports [U.S.] President [Donald Trump]’s initiative in negotiating away these enrichment and related facilities in Iran.”

