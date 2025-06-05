Imam Khomeini was a pioneer in human awakening: Parliament speaker

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, leading a delegation to Brazil, has described the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, as a pioneering figure who not only changed the history of a nation but also shaped the course of human awakening.

Qalibaf made the remarks while addressing a ceremony marking the 36th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing in Brasília on Wednesday night.

Referring to the late leader’s legacy, he said that Imam Khomeini was the architect of a movement founded on three fundamental pillars: Rationality, justice, and spirituality.

The top parliamentarian noted that the Imam’s deep and insightful perception of religion not only laid the foundation for wise and resilient governance but also brought justice as the essence of religiosity and humanity to society.

Noting that from the very beginning of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini had described the “Zionist regime” as a manifestation of global hegemony, Qalibaf said that a key aspect of his teachings was “his rational view on resistance.”

He elaborated that Imam Khomeini considered the Palestinian cause not only an Islamic matter but also a human, rational, and civilizational one. “According to the Imam, solidarity with the Palestinian people is a human duty before it is a religious or ideological matter,” he said.

Qalibaf further emphasized that Imam Khomeini’s vision must be seen again in the pursuit of social justice and in the voices of the deprived and oppressed. “If today, Latin American, African, and Asian nations are striving for independence and justice against global arrogance, it is undoubtedly an echo of the late Imam’s legacy,” he said.

Leading a delegation, Qalibaf is currently on the final leg of a three-nation Latin American tour. After traveling to Venezuela and Cuba, he visited Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

