$25 million worth of aquaculture products exported from Shalamcheh to Iraq

Mousavi said on Sunday that the aquaculture has been exported to Iraq through the aquaculture export terminal on the border of Shalamcheh.

The official also went on to say that specialized interaction among Abadan and Khorramshahr Chambers of Commerce with Basra Province Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Investments and holding exhibitions and conferences introducing Arvand Free Zone investment opportunities in the province could enhance the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Mousavi, referring to the communication of the import code of Shalamcheh by the Islamic Customs of Iran, noted that the necessary measures have been taken by the Arvand Free Zone Organization.

Arvand Free Zone Organization Deputy Director of Department for Investment and Economy also reiterated that solving the problems of exporters from the Shalamcheh trade border would require a better interaction between Iraq and Iran's Shalamcheh customs.

The Arvand Free Zone covers an area of ​​37,400 hectares in the northwest of the Persian Gulf, including the cities of Abadan, Khorramshahr, and Minooshahr (Minoo Island), located between the two Arvand and Karun rivers.

This region is particularly important in the neighborhood of Iraq and Kuwait with the appropriate capacities such as road, rail, maritime and air transportation.

