Iran ambassador to Venezuela presents credentials to President Maduro

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s new Ambassador to Caracas Ali Chegini submitted his credentials to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an official ceremony at Miraflores Palace on Monday.

In a separate development, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, leading a delegation to Venezuela, said his visit to the South American country aims to neutralize enemy plots and deepen cooperation between the two allies.

Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year cooperation agreement during Maduro’s official visit to Tehran in June 2022, which includes collaboration in oil, petrochemicals, defense, agriculture, tourism, and culture. According to the deal, the Islamic Republic will also provide Venezuela with refinery repairs, along with Iranian technical and engineering services.

