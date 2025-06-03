Closer Iran-Cuba ties will help confront ‘global arrogance’: Qalibaf

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has emphasized the need for deepening bilateral relations between Iran and Cuba, saying the two countries can use each other’s experiences to make pressures and sanctions of arrogant powers less susceptible.

Qalibaf made the remarks in a short speech he delivered on Tuesday upon arrival in Havana on the second leg of his three-nation Latin America trip.

He called on Tehran and Havana to use all their capacities to stand against the enemy’s unilateralism, warning that arrogant powers have nothing but oppression, injustice and pressure.

Referring to western sanctions, the top parliamentarian underlined that independent and freedom-seeking countries are always under pressure from arrogant powers. “Iran has been under the most severe sanctions, but the Iranian people resisted those pressures to preserve the independence of their country.”

Qalibaf called on the two countries to boost their bilateral relations, saying Iran and Cuba have common goals, allies, and enemies; therefore, the two sides would benefit from each other’s experiences.

The deputy speaker of the Cuban Parliament, Homero Acosta Alvarez, who welcomed Qalibaf in Havana, also reminded that Iran and Cuba have been suffering from the cruel sanctions imposed by arrogant and imperial powers.

While admiring Iran-Cuba relations, he said that the visit by Qalibaf and accompanying delegation would further promote bilateral cooperation.

After a day-long stay in Cuba, Qalibaf would depart for Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

