Envoy: Iraq looking for Iran's assistance in reconstruction era

Speaking in a seminar with participation of Iranian and Iraqi businessmen, Saad Abdul Wahab Jawad Qandil said such bilateral meetings between Iranian president and Iraqi prime minister have paved the path for achieving bilateral agreements.

He referred to dlrs. 12 billion worth of trade exchange between between Iran and Iraq and said the figure is now increased by dlrs. 20 billion.

Issuance of visa is now started for pilgrims and will be continued for businessmen as well, he said.

Launching of industrial towns in common borders help expand economic relations and cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jawad Qandil referred to dredging Arvand River, saying that reviving the river dated back to Alegria Agreement in 1975.

It paved the path for resuming activities of industrial units and promoting economy, he noted.

Emphasizing the fact that Iran has stood by Iraq during Daesh invasion, he said Iraq will also stand shoulder to shoulder by Iran in the sanction era.

