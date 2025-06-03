Parliament speaker emphasizes strategic alliance between Iran and Venezuela

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has stressed the strategic alliance between Iran and Venezuela, highlighting the 75 years of diplomatic relations and the shared opposition to U.S. unilateralism.

In an exclusive interview with Telesurtv published on Tuesday, Qalibaf touched on the similarities between the Iranian Islamic Revolution and the Bolivarian Revolution of Venezuela, suggesting both sides’ commitment to countering external pressures.

He acknowledged the role played by Hugo Chavez in consolidating Venezuela-Iran relations.

Qalibaf characterized the Iran-Venezuela alliance as a paradigm of sovereign resistance against unipolar dominance, highlighting South-South cooperation as an alternative to Western hegemony.

He underscored the strategic cooperation between the two countries, drawing attention to their 75 years of diplomatic history and their shared opposition to the unilateral policies of the United States.

Tehran and Caracas cooperate to overcome sanctions

Iran and Venezuela play an important role in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) despite the U.S. sanctions, he said.

BRICS: A response to unilateralism

BRICS, as Qalibaf said, fosters a multipolar world by uniting emerging economies representing nearly half the global population and controlling 39% of the world’s economy.

This bloc of 11 nations, managing nearly 25% of global trade, challenges U.S. dollar dominance and Western financial structures, he said.

Nuclear technology: A sovereign right

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Qalibaf defended it as a sovereign right, criticizing U.S. double standards in this regard.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), affirming that Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons.

Qalibaf arrived in Venezuela on Sunday, the first stop of his Latin American tour. He will pay a visit to Cuba before heading to Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

On Monday, President Maduro received Qalibaf to discuss bilateral cooperation. Qalibaf also met with Venezuelan Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodriguez to discuss bilateral relations and international developments.

