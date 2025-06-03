Iran and Venezuela stress need to remove barriers to economic ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iran and Venezuela have reaffirmed their determination to remove obstacles hindering the development of bilateral economic and trade ties, particularly in their private sectors.

During Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf’s visit to Venezuela, he met with Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez, who also heads the joint economic commission between the two countries.

“After the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela, our two nations have shared friends, enemies, and goals. This is a valuable opportunity,” Qalibaf said in the meeting.

“Today, it is our duty to use this opportunity to advance our countries, serve our nations, and stand against unilateralism in the world.”

He warned that the “ruthless common enemy” is always ready to strike both nations. “We have no right to waste time and must use this entrusted opportunity in the best way possible,” he said.

He also stressed the need to accelerate cooperation, saying, “We must not let bureaucratic hurdles slow down our growing ties, especially in trade and the private sector.”

Velasquez echoed Qalibaf’s remarks, pointing to persistent external threats. He noted that President Nicolas Maduro always says the enemy never sleeps and constantly seeks new ways to strike.

The Venezuelan minister added that during his three years heading the commission, they had revived projects stalled for over 15 years.

These projects are now operational and progressing well, he said, pledging to address bureaucratic issues to further strategic cooperation in trade and other fields.

Qalibaf, at the head of a delegation, arrived in Venezuela on the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour on Sunday. He is slated to pay a visit to Cuba before heading to Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

The BRICS meeting will be held in Brasilia from June 4 to 5, under the theme “The Role of BRICS Parliaments in Creating a More Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance.”

