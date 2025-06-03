Iranian foreign minister meets with Lebanese president in Beirut

Tehran, IRNA – Following his arrival in Beirut, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday to discuss regional and bilateral developments.

Earlier that day, the Iranian foreign minister also met with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji.

Araqchi said that this visit to Beirut is part of a regional tour that began in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

He also said that he is scheduled to hold talks with senior Lebanese officials during his visit to Beirut.

4208**9417