Iraqi cultural delegation arrives in Iran

Director General for Culture and Islamic Guidance of Arvand Free Trade Zone Homayoon Ghanevati said to IRNA that the artists are to perform cultural and artistic events during ‘Imamate and Wilayah’ days in Abadan and Khoramshahr cities.

In upcoming Wednesday and Thursday Basrah theater group and music band are to perform their programs at 21:00 and 22:00 respectively in Persian Gulf Hall of Khorramshahr.

Referring to the existing grounds for exchange of cultural and artistic ties between Basrah province and Arvand Free Trade Zone, he said that 6 Arabic short films are set to be screened on Thursday and Friday at Abadan’s Cinema-Mehr and Khoramshahr’s ‘Shahid Fahmideh Cultural and Artistc Complex’.

Recently Basrah province and Arvand Free Trade Zone have agreed to hold joint cultural ceremonies in Iran and Iraq.

7129**1430

